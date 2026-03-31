Karachi transshipment volumes surge as cargo is rerouted to Pakistan

The Port of Karachi in Pakistan is reporting increased transshipment volumes following disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, with shipping lines rerouting services and using the port as an alternative hub.

According to Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, around 8,300 containers were handled for transshipment throughout 2025, while in the past 24 days alone volumes reached 8,313 containers.

Shipping companies began discharging cargo in Karachi after services to Dubai, Salalah, and other Gulf ports were affected by the situation in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has effectively closed the waterway since March 2 following attacks by the United States and Israel.

Industry sources indicate that the shift in volumes is linked to disruptions in established logistics hubs, including the Port of Jebel Ali in Dubai, leading carriers to redirect cargo flows.

Existing operations in Pakistan have supported this transition. Port operators and shipping lines such as Hutchison Ports, Maersk, and COSCO are active in the country, facilitating the handling of additional cargo.

Terminal capacity has also been available to absorb higher volumes, partly due to a decline in transit trade with Afghanistan. In addition, port fee discounts of up to 60%, introduced on March 18, have contributed to increased activity.

To maintain volumes over the longer term, industry observers point to the need for stable and competitive policy conditions. The increase in transshipment volumes may position Karachi as a logistics node, although infrastructure capacity remains a factor, with further investment required across the logistics chain.

Source: Valor Econômico / DatamarNews