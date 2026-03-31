Philippines deploys trucks to ease Benguet vegetable oversupply

The Department of Agriculture has deployed 18 trucks to transport vegetables from Benguet following reports of oversupply affecting local farmers.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said logistics teams, including the KADIWA program under the Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Service, are coordinating to connect Benguet farms with markets in Metro Manila. The fleet includes department-owned trucks, regional units, and vehicles assigned to cooperatives, with fuel costs covered to support distribution.

"The issue was brought to my attention last week, and we immediately instructed our regional directors and logistics teams to act. Our goal is to move the vegetables efficiently and prevent waste while supporting our farmers," he said.

Oversupply in Benguet has affected market access, with traders facing challenges in purchasing and transporting vegetables due to fuel costs. This has limited sales channels for growers reliant on regular market demand.

Tiu Laurel said the situation requires longer-term measures but noted that the current transport initiative is intended to reduce short-term pressure.

The department is also developing storage infrastructure to manage future supply fluctuations. A Mega Cold Storage facility with capacity for 5,000 pallet positions, equivalent to 4,000 to 5,000 tons, is expected to be operational next year. Modular storage units are also being introduced to provide interim capacity.

These facilities are intended to allow temporary storage of surplus volumes and support price stability.

Distribution efforts are being expanded to link produce from Trinidad and other hubs to KADIWA outlets in Metro Manila and additional urban markets.

The department maintains offices in Baguio and La Trinidad, where the Baguio Agricultural Produce Trading Center operates as a regional hub. Tiu Laurel said he would visit the area to assess the situation. "I will go to Baguio by Wednesday to check firsthand what is happening and determine how we can provide immediate assistance," he said.

The measures address supply chain challenges linked to oversupply, fuel costs, and logistics constraints.

Source: DA