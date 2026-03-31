Qatar strengthens food security with local production and stockpiles

Qatar's food security system is structured to respond to global market fluctuations and regional disruptions, including scenarios such as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The approach combines local production, strategic stockpiles, and global investments.

Qatar's Minister of Municipality, Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiya, stated that the current system is the result of ongoing planning following previous challenges. The strategy is based on three pillars.

The first pillar focuses on local production and self-sufficiency. Qatar has reached full self-sufficiency in vegetables during its production seasons and produces around 99% of its poultry, dairy products, and derivatives domestically. Al Attiya stated, "We have reached 100% self-sufficiency in vegetables during their seasons, and we even export some of these vegetables abroad. Approximately 99% of poultry, dairy products, and derivatives are produced locally, reflecting the strength of these investments and the importance of this sector."

The second pillar is the management of strategic stockpiles in coordination with the Ministry of Commerce. Early warning systems are used to monitor supply risks and support response measures. Al Attiya noted that during the current situation, "the strategic stockpile has not yet been used; it is being reinforced currently with large incoming shipments of rice and wheat."

The third pillar focuses on trade and international investments, including activities through Hassad Company, which is owned by the Qatar Investment Authority.

The minister stated, "We conducted inspection tours to personally verify a number of farms and private companies, especially in various food products, to ensure the availability of production inputs and the stability of the market in general." He added, "The situation is very reassuring, and most companies and farms today have a strategic stock of production inputs sufficient for long periods."

Digital systems are also part of the framework. More than 250 electronic services are available through the Ministry's website and the Aoun app, allowing users to complete transactions remotely. During the current period, the Ministry recorded more than 77,000 electronic requests and 23,000 calls to its control centre.

The system is designed to maintain supply continuity under changing market conditions.

Source: DohaNews