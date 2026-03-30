Japan exports Shizuoka Crown Melon to Australia with prices up to US$201

High-value musk melons from Japan have entered the market in Australia, following compliance with import quarantine requirements.

The Shizuoka Crown Melon, produced in Fukuroi and Hamamatsu, is cultivated under greenhouse conditions with one fruit selected per vine. The product is supplied year-round and has previously been exported to markets including Hong Kong, Singapore, and the United States.

Standard-grade melons are priced at around ¥10,000 (US$67) per unit, while higher-grade fruit is sold for ¥30,000 (US$201) or more. Initial shipments to Australia began in late February, with early consignments supplied to restaurants.

Trade between Japan and Australia is tariff-free under the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. The product is positioned for gifting and event-based demand.

Yosuke Suzuki stated, "As we're targeting demand for parties and gifts, our melons will not compete against local produce."

The exporting organisation aims to supply approximately 3,000 melons annually to Australia. The initiative follows increasing interest in Japanese food products in the market, alongside imports such as wagyu beef and sake.

Domestic production of melons in Australia remains oriented toward lower-priced varieties, positioning imported fruit within a different market segment.

Source: The Japan Times