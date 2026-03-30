Lebanon imports Egyptian potatoes to cap prices at US$4.47 per 10kg

The Ministry of Agriculture in Lebanon has announced measures to stabilise the potato market, including the import of limited volumes from Egypt in coordination with Bekaa farmers.

The initiative follows a recent campaign and is intended to manage price fluctuations until local production from Akkar enters the market in early April, with full supply expected by mid-month.

Under the plan, potatoes will be sold at a maximum price of LBP 400,000 (US$4.47) per 10 kilograms through participating outlets.

The ministry stated that the measure is part of a broader approach to support purchasing power, maintain market balance, and prevent market disruption, while supporting food security.

The programme is positioned as a short-term intervention ahead of the transition to domestic supply.

Source: mtv