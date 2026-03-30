Malaysian crop losses reach up to 50% under extreme weather

The Agriculture and Food Security Ministry in Malaysia has reported that fruit and vegetable losses at the farm level can reach up to 50 per cent under unpredictable weather conditions.

The findings are based on a Food Loss Index study conducted by the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute, which assessed food loss levels across selected commodities. Under normal weather conditions, post-harvest losses at the on-farm production stage are estimated at around 14 per cent. These losses can increase to as much as 50 per cent when harvesting takes place during the rainy season or under unstable weather patterns.

"Post-harvest losses at the on-farm production stage for the fruits and vegetables sector are estimated at around 14% under normal weather conditions and can rise to as much as 50% if harvesting occurs during the rainy season or under unpredictable weather conditions," the ministry said.

The study focused on commodities including pineapple, watermelon, and mustard greens, highlighting exposure of perishable crops to environmental conditions during production.

The ministry stated that the initiative forms part of efforts to establish a structured indicator to quantify food loss within the agri-food system, particularly at the production stage. A follow-up study is being conducted at the off-farm level, covering collection, packaging, and distribution, and is expected to be completed in April. The study will later be expanded to include additional agri-food sectors, including livestock and fisheries.

The findings indicate that losses occur early in the supply chain, before produce reaches wholesale or retail markets.

The ministry also outlined measures to address supply risks, including improving supply management efficiency, strengthening the agro-food value chain, and implementing mitigation strategies in coordination with industry stakeholders.

Weather conditions continue to affect production. Several regions, including Kedah, Penang, Perak, Pahang, and Perlis, have recorded elevated temperatures, with some areas exceeding 37°C and reaching up to 40°C over consecutive days.

Source: theSun