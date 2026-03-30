Australia launches horticulture exchange with Japan

Hort Innovation has officially launched a new initiative designed to strengthen horticultural collaboration and knowledge sharing between Japan and Australia – the Japan Australia Horticulture Exchange.

Japan is Australia's third-largest horticulture trading partner by value and second-largest by volume, importing $202 million in value in 2025 across key industries, including citrus, table grapes, melons, and macadamias. As one of the key high-value and complementary markets for Australia, this Exchange seeks to build relationships and awareness of clean, green Australian produce.

© Hort Innovation

Kicking off on 11 March 2026 with a Shared Table Gala Dinner, the launch event brought together industry, government, and research representatives from both countries to deepen understanding across areas including sustainability, food security, trade, and innovation, and mark 50 years since the Japan–Australia Basic Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation was signed between the two nations.

By creating a platform for open dialogue and on‑the‑ground engagement, the Japan Australia Exchange aims to support both nations in learning from each other's shared challenges and experiences, strengthening capability and building practical insights that can be applied at home.

Brett Fifield, CEO at Hort Innovation, explained what this means for the industry: "The Japan Australia Exchange reinforced just how closely aligned our two countries are when it comes to the challenges and opportunities facing the horticulture industry. By sharing knowledge, insights, and experience, we can build stronger relationships and help our Australian growers to export more fruit, vegetables, and nuts into this high-value market.

"At Hort Innovation, we are proud to offer funding to growers so that they can learn more about the market in country and unlock opportunities for their business and the wider sector."

Reflecting on the value of being on the ground in Japan, Australian Table Grape Association Chief Executive Officer Jeff Scott said improved market access has delivered tangible benefits for growers: "Last year we secured additional access for some of our varieties into Japan, which has been a really positive step. It's allowed us to diversify, and Japan is such a mature market when it comes to quality and understanding maturity. That's why so many of our growers value Japan."

"Hort Innovation has always been very supportive and encouraging. They genuinely understand our industry and the fact that we're export‑focused, which makes a real difference."

Insights gathered through the Japan Australia Exchange will inform future collaboration opportunities and help shape ongoing engagement between the two countries as they continue to navigate shared priorities across productivity, sustainability, and food security.

© Hort InnovationFor more information:

Mimi Doan

Horticulture Innovation Australia

Tel: +61 (0) 408 316 329

Email: [email protected]

www.horticulture.com.au