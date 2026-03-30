China increases fruit and vegetable exports via Khorgos crossing

In the first two months of 2026, 137,000 tonnes of fruit and vegetables were exported through the Khorgos border crossing in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, northwest China. This represents an increase of 29.3% compared to the same period last year, according to data from Khorgos Customs.

Each day, a large number of refrigerated trucks carrying apples, oranges, lemons, tomatoes, peppers, and cucumbers pass through the China–Kazakhstan "green channel" for expedited customs clearance of agricultural products. The shipments are then delivered to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, and other countries.

According to Yu Huan, general director of a local international trade company, the current period marks the peak season for fruit and vegetable exports. The company dispatches nearly 30 trucks daily, transporting over 700 tonnes of produce. Goods harvested and cleared through customs in the morning can reach markets in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on the same day.

Khorgos Customs reported the introduction of facilitation measures, including dedicated service windows and specialized channels for fruit and vegetable exports, aimed at reducing clearance times. In addition, customs procedures are carried out around the clock to ensure faster processing of shipments.

Source: russian.people.com.cn