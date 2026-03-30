Kyrgyzstan begins Chinese cabbage harvest for export

Farmers in the Aravan district of the Osh region have started harvesting the first crop of Chinese cabbage, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Industry, and Melioration. A total of 30 hectares has been allocated for the crop, with four varieties planted. Currently, harvesting is focused on the earliest maturing variety, Bosai.
At present, 45 tonnes of produce have already been exported to Russia. The average weight of each cabbage head ranges from 1 to 3 kilograms. Farmers expect the total harvest to reach up to 450 tonnes, with part of the volume also planned for export.
Source: www.tazabek.kg