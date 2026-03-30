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Kyrgyzstan rejects 25 tonnes of onions from Kazakhstan over missing labeling

On March 29, 2026, phytosanitary authorities at the Ak-Tilek checkpoint blocked the import of 25 tonnes of onions from Kazakhstan into Kyrgyzstan. The information was reported by the Department of Chemicalization, Plant Protection, and Quarantine.

During quarantine phytosanitary inspection, specialists identified the absence of labeling on the product packaging. According to the Decision of the Eurasian Economic Commission Council, each package of regulated goods must include labeling indicating the product name, country of origin, exporting country, and/or re-exporting country.

The department stated that the import of regulated goods without proper labeling constitutes a violation of the unified quarantine phytosanitary requirements of the Eurasian Economic Union. As a result, the shipment was returned.

Source: www.tazabek.kg

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