Andhra Pradesh mango output drops 40% as prices rise

Mango production in India is under pressure in Andhra Pradesh this season, with lower yields and reduced arrivals supporting higher prices ahead of peak supply.

Growers in Krishna, NTR, Eluru, Chittoor, Kurnool, YSR Kadapa, and Anantapur report that although flowering was initially strong, climate variability and black thrips infestation have affected fruit set. Lower production combined with demand in domestic and export markets, has led to higher price levels.

"Flowering was good in the Rayalaseema region during the initial stage, but fruit development has raised concerns. In coastal districts, the crop has suffered damage. We expect only about 60-70% production this year," said Srinivas, Director of Horticulture, to TNIE.

In Reddigudem in NTR district, Banginapalli mangoes reached Rs 2.30 lakh per ton (US$2,800 per ton), while another category was priced at around Rs 1.75 lakh per ton (US$2,100 per ton). Around 200 tons were exported at these levels during the early phase of the season.

Mango is cultivated on approximately 398,000 hectares in the state, with Banginapalli, Totapuri, and Rasalu among the main varieties. Andhra Pradesh typically produces around 4.5 million metric tons annually, but output this year is estimated to be lower by about 40 per cent. Arrivals are also delayed by around 20 days compared with a normal season.

At the Nunna mango market, trading has started with limited volumes. Two shops are currently operational, compared with around 30 last year and up to 88 during peak periods. Arrivals stand at around 20 tons, compared with typical peak arrivals of 200 tons per day.

Traders report prices ranging between Rs 40,000 and Rs 1 lakh per ton (US$480 to US$1,200 per ton), depending on variety and quality. If supply remains constrained, prices are expected to remain at current levels.

Nunna Mango Growers Association Secretary I Srinivas Reddy said: "Last year, hundreds of tonnes arrived by this time, but now only about 20 tonnes have reached, that too with a delay of nearly 20 days."

NTR district Horticulture Officer P Balaji Kumar reported that crop losses in the district exceed 50 per cent due to black thrips infestation and rainfall. He added that mango is cultivated on about 23,000 hectares in the district.

Source: The New Indian Express