Philippine banana and pineapple exports at risk from higher freight costs

The Philippines banana and pineapple exports are facing potential disruption despite growth in early 2025, according to the Department of Agriculture.

"I think there would be a [negative] effect on our exports, considering the situation. Hopefully, the effects won't last long," Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said.

Preliminary data from the Philippine Statistics Authority show that fresh banana exports declined by 5.1 per cent in February, while year-to-date exports increased by 7.6 per cent to US$244.68 million from US$227.31 million in the same period of 2025.

Pineapple exports and related products increased by 45.5 per cent to US$188.05 million, compared with US$129.21 million in the previous year period.

Bananas and pineapples rank as the ninth and tenth largest export commodities, and the second and third most valuable in the agriculture sector after coconut oil.

The Middle East remains a key destination for Philippine fruit. In 2025, Iran was the largest buyer of Philippine bananas in the region, importing US$97.53 million of the nearly US$200 million shipped. Other markets include Saudi Arabia with US$62.71 million, the United Arab Emirates with US$13.12 million, Iraq with US$6.19 million, Qatar with US$5.12 million, and Bahrain with US$3.78 million. The region accounted for more than 11 per cent of total fresh banana exports.

For fresh pineapples, the United Arab Emirates imported US$15.83 million, followed by Iran with US$11.94 million and Saudi Arabia with US$2.62 million. The region accounted for nearly 6 per cent of pineapple exports.

The Department of Agriculture said it is monitoring developments and may support the private sector in case of prolonged shipping disruption. "If there are market disruptions, the private sector will surely try to find other channels to sell their goods, and we will be assisting them. [We'll constantly try] to look and assist in all possible ways," Laurel said.

The Philippines may also redirect shipments to East Asian markets. "The main factor that could affect banana exports is freight costs. Because Japan is relatively close, we may have a slight advantage over South American suppliers," Laurel said.

Japan remains the largest market for fresh bananas, with exports valued at US$920.49 million in 2025, and the second-largest market for fresh pineapples in East Asia at US$174 million.

Source: BusinessWorld