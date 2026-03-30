Afghan potato prices surge as access to staple food declines

Potato prices in Afghanistan have increased across multiple regions, affecting household consumption and access to basic food items.

Residents report that rising prices are occurring alongside limited employment opportunities, reducing purchasing power. In Kabul, potatoes are priced at around 400 afghanis per seer, while in Badakhshan and Takhar, prices range between 350 and 400 afghanis. In Mazar-e-Sharif, prices are around 300 afghanis, and in Herat, about 420 afghanis. In Ghor, a five-kilogram quantity is priced between 170 and 250 afghanis.

Consumers indicate that potatoes, previously a staple for lower-income households, are being removed from diets due to cost increases. Some households report reducing consumption of other food items, including rice and meat, while switching to lower-cost alternatives.

A resident in Kabul said that potatoes have reached price levels comparable to meat, limiting affordability. Another resident in Herat reported that one kilogram is priced at around 60 afghanis (US$0.85), affecting access to basic meals.

Regional differences in pricing are linked to supply conditions and infrastructure. In Badakhshan, residents indicated that despite having agricultural land, limited cold storage and production systems restrict local supply capacity.

Market participants note that supply constraints and logistics conditions are contributing to price increases. Residents also report that continued price growth may further reduce access to staple foods.

According to the World Food Programme, Afghanistan is currently facing multiple challenges, including food access constraints and rising levels of hunger. Around 17.4 million people require food assistance, while child malnutrition is increasing, with 3.7 million children expected to need treatment during the year.

Source: 8 am Media