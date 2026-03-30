India exports Assam Leteku grapes to Dubai in first shipment

India has completed its first export shipment of Burmese grapes, locally known as Leteku, from Assam to Dubai, facilitated by the Agriculture and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

The consignment was sourced from Darrang district in Assam and packed at a local collection centre before export via Guwahati and New Delhi.

© indiabiodiversity.org

APEDA chairman M Angamuthu said: "The fruit makes a very pretty sight hanging in bunches all along the bark and the branches like tree ornaments. It is rich in vitamin C and iron. It is available in the Northeast, but we knew little that it could be exported."

APEDA is working to promote medicinal and exotic fruits from the Northeast that have nutritional value but are not widely marketed in other Indian states.

The authority has previously enabled exports of Assamese red rice known as 'Bao-dhaan' to the United States, Assam lemon known as 'kaji nemu', and jackfruit from Tripura to London.

APEDA has also introduced financial support for the private sector to develop a packaging facility in Guwahati and is implementing structured marketing strategies for food exports, alongside initiatives for skill development, packaging, and capacity expansion.

APEDA expects the market response for Leteku to be supported by its nutritional profile.

Source: The News Mill