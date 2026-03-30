Zimbabwe earns US$11.62 million from agricultural exports to China

Zimbabwe generated US$11.62 million in agricultural export revenue from China in 2025, supported by new trade agreements between the two countries.

"With China's zero-tariff treatment for 53 African countries, including Zimbabwe, taking effect on May 1, 2026, we are pleased to see Chinese buyers already visiting local farms in Zimbabwe to source premium produce," the Chinese embassy stated.

A meeting between Zimbabwean exporters and a Chinese delegation is scheduled for April. The delegation will include importers of fresh produce, wholesalers, retail chain representatives, investors, and processors. Discussions will focus on horticultural products including avocados, macadamia nuts, blueberries, pecans, and chillies. The delegation is also expected to visit farms and packhouses involved in export production.

Trade relations between Zimbabwe and China have expanded in recent years. In 2022, an agreement was signed covering citrus exports, including sweet and sour oranges, mandarins, and lemons. In 2024, an agreement was concluded for avocado exports, followed by a blueberry export agreement in 2025.

In 2024, China ranked as Zimbabwe's third-largest export market. Total exports to China reached US$2.44 billion, compared with lower levels in 2015. Imports from China amounted to US$1.4 billion. Zimbabwe recorded a trade surplus of more than US$1 billion, supported by exports of macadamia nuts.

Source: TV BRICS