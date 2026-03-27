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Kyrgyzstan fruit and vegetable imports from China reach 182 million dollars in early 2026

According to data from the General Administration of Customs, the value of fruit, nut, and vegetable imports from China to Kyrgyzstan increased by 2.2% during January and February 2026 compared to the same period in 2025.

The total import value for these categories reached nearly $182 million. This figure includes $147.4 million for fruits and nuts, and $34.3 million for vegetables.

The top ten most imported products by value were:

  • Mandarins: $52.5 million;
  • Fresh grapes: $21.4 million;
  • Pears: $13.0 million;
  • Grapefruit and pomelo: $12.4 million;
  • Shelled walnuts: $9.5 million;
  • Peppers (Capsicum): $6.6 million;
  • Oranges: $6.2 million;
  • Tomatoes: $6.0 million;
  • Apples: $6.0 million;
  • Pineapples: $5.3 million.

Source: www.tazabek.kg

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