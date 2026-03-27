Georgian peach and nectarine exports rise as quality improves

Minister of Environment Protection and Agriculture Davit Songulashvili met with peach and nectarine producers and exporters to discuss sector developments and market trends.

The Minister stated that engagement between the public and private sectors supports the identification of challenges and the development of responses. "Ongoing communication between the state and the private sector lays the groundwork for more effective and targeted decision-making. The direct meeting format allows us to pinpoint existing challenges precisely and plan the appropriate measures. The Ministry intends to establish sectoral advisory councils. I will attend their sessions personally once a quarter, while Deputy Ministers will convene monthly meetings. This format will give us the ability to plan both reforms and solutions to existing challenges consistently and systematically across each sector," said Songulashvili.

Discussions focused on improving product quality, adopting agricultural technologies, and increasing yields. Market diversification and the development of new export destinations were also addressed.

"Our primary task is to improve product quality, introduce modern standards, develop packaging and sorting, and build a recognisable brand. It is vital that Georgian produce is identifiable and competitive on international markets, which will ultimately drive up both prices and export volumes," said exporter Aleksandre Gvarishvili.

The Ministry reported that more than 300 hectares of new peach orchards have received co-financing under the Rural Development Agency's Plant the Future program, amounting to approximately US$590,000.

In 2025, peach and nectarine exports reached 25,800 tons, a 17 per cent increase year on year. Export value rose to US$32 million from US$25 million in 2024, reflecting a 28 per cent increase.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Ministers Lasha Dolidze and Lasha Avaliani, along with representatives from relevant agencies and departments.

Source: 1TV