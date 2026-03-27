Vietnam introduces durian trading rules in Dak Lak

A new regulation governing durian trading in Dak Lak is expected to introduce more structured market conditions, aiming to protect farmers and businesses while maintaining the position of Vietnam's durian sector.

On March 25, the Dak Lak People's Committee announced a regulatory framework for durian trading across the province. The measure is intended to establish clearer market practices, protect stakeholders, and support the positioning of Dak Lak durian in domestic and export markets.

Farmers and businesses have expressed support for the regulation, indicating that it addresses ongoing issues in the sector. Nguyen Xuan Bang, a durian purchasing representative, said the market has faced challenges, including the falsification of planting area codes.

According to Bang, some traders have sourced durians from other regions and labelled them as Dak Lak origin. He also referred to contract breaches and deposit losses affecting farmers. "The introduction of stricter management at this time is necessary. It creates a legal framework that protects honest farmers and businesses, allowing them to benefit sustainably," he said.

He also noted the need for further support in registering additional planting area codes, as the number of export-certified areas remains limited.

Nguyen Phi Long, a durian farmer in Krong Nang district, said the regulation provides a framework for trading activities. He stated that it may improve transparency, support farmers, and address practices such as harvesting unripe fruit.

The regulation introduces requirements for traders to register and declare activities, enabling authorities to conduct inspections and enforce compliance. It also outlines the responsibilities of buyers and sellers, aiming to support contract compliance and reduce disputes related to deposits. "It clearly defines the rights and responsibilities of both buyers and sellers, encouraging legal compliance in purchasing contracts and reducing disputes related to deposit agreements," Long said.

Le Anh Trung, Chairman of the Dak Lak Durian Association, said the framework supports clarity in production, procurement, packaging, and export activities. "It provides an important legal corridor for businesses, farmers, and traders to better understand their responsibilities in production, procurement, packaging, and export," he said.

According to 2025 data, Dak Lak has nearly 45,000 hectares of durian cultivation, with an estimated output of 390,000 tons and export revenue of about US$1.1 billion. The province accounts for around one-quarter of Vietnam's durian cultivation area.

Source: Vietnamnet