South Africa sends first table grape shipment to Philippines

South Africa has completed its first official shipment of table grapes to the Philippines following market access granted in 2025. The shipment follows several years of technical engagement between the two countries, supported by industry and regulatory cooperation.

Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen said the shipment reflects ongoing collaboration on phytosanitary standards and trade development. "The arrival of this first shipment is more than a commercial transaction; it is the opening of a new trade corridor between South Africa and the Philippines," he said. "It demonstrates what can be achieved through sustained cooperation, mutual trust, and a shared ambition to grow our agricultural sectors."

The Philippines is among the top 20 global importers of table grapes, with imports of about 74,000 tons in 2024, equivalent to around 16 million cartons (4.5 kg cartons). The market is supported by a population of over 118 million and increasing urbanisation.

South Africa's table grape exports reached 76.6 million cartons in the 2025/26 season to date.

Minister Steenhuisen said the Philippines is being positioned as a long-term market. "We see this as the beginning of a sustained partnership," he said. "South Africa remains committed to being a reliable, predictable supplier of high-quality, safe agricultural products, and to working closely with our Philippine counterparts to build a consistent and growing presence in this market over time."

The expansion aligns with South Africa's strategy to diversify export destinations and reduce reliance on existing markets. "Southeast Asia represents a dynamic and increasingly important region for South African agriculture. Our approach is not to replace existing markets, but to broaden our footprint in a way that supports long-term growth, stability, and opportunity for our producers," he said.

The industry will focus on building market presence during South Africa's supply window, with plans to expand volumes and varietal offerings over the next three to five years.

The Minister acknowledged the role of industry and government stakeholders, including the South African Table Grape Industry, the Department of Agriculture, and the South African Embassy in the Philippines, as well as the Philippine Department of Agriculture and the Bureau of Plant Industry.

For more information:

Ms Joylene van Wyk

South African Government

Tel: +27 (0) 83 292 7399

Email: [email protected]

www.gov.za