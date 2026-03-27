Vietnamese jackfruit exports stall due to testing delays

Jackfruit intended for export in Vietnam is accumulating and being redirected to the domestic market at lower prices, resulting in losses for businesses, traders, and growers.

In recent days, the jackfruit market across several localities in the Mekong Delta has seen a decline in prices. Container trucks carrying fruit for export are unable to clear customs and are being redirected to the domestic market.

Speaking to VTC News, Mr. Van, manager of an agricultural export business in Dong Thap, said the congestion has lasted for several weeks. According to him, the main cause is delays in sample testing due to congestion at testing laboratories, which is slowing customs clearance.

"The goods just sit there waiting; without samples, there's no test certificate, so they can't be exported. The longer they wait, the riper the fruit gets, the darker the skin turns, forcing them to be returned and sold domestically," he said.

As a result, trucks have been forced to turn back and sell domestically at lower prices, pushing prices down across the market. Mr. Van said trucks often travel long distances to border gates but are unable to complete customs procedures, forcing sales that do not cover transport costs.

Each truckload of jackfruit is valued at approximately US$11,800 to US$23,600, with transport costs of around US$4,700, bringing total costs to US$16,500 to US$28,300 per shipment. When redirected to the domestic market, truckloads are sold for about US$1,200 to US$2,400. Losses per truck are estimated at US$12,600 to US$21,700. "On average, each vehicle incurs a loss of 320 to 550 million VND. This is an absolutely staggering figure." Mr. Van said his company alone has had more than 100 vehicles turned back.

Businesses and traders report that testing laboratories are the main bottleneck. Several laboratories in Dong Thap, Ho Chi Minh City, and Dong Nai have suspended operations or are not accepting samples. Currently, only one laboratory in Hanoi is operating, with limited capacity. "Out of about 10 vehicles sent in, only 2 were sampled; the rest had to wait or were turned back. Even those that were sampled weren't guaranteed results in a timely manner." Mr. Van said.

"Sometimes, when we announce that we need samples, the company gathers the goods and ships them. But when the goods arrive, they announce that we're halted for maintenance. At that point, there's no other option but to sell them off at a loss," he said.

Purchasing depots are also affected. Ms. Thuy, owner of Thuy Sinh Jackfruit Depot in the former Tien Giang province, said operations have stopped for about a week. "If the testing laboratory is not functioning, the goods cannot be shipped. The warehouse cannot operate," she said.

Source: Viet Bao