Meherpur targets 40,000 tons mango crop this season

Mango orchards in Meherpur, Bangladesh, are entering the fruit development stage, with growers expecting higher production this season.

The district has set a production target of 40,000 tons from 2,361 hectares, subject to weather conditions. Orchard expansion is continuing alongside increasing demand.

Production remains focused on traditional varieties such as Langra, Gopalbhog, Khirsapat, and Ashwina, while growers are also introducing research-based varieties, including Bari-3 and Bari-4.

Field observations show trees carrying developing fruit, with branches already under load. In the previous season, excessive rainfall led to pest pressure and production losses. The Department of Agricultural Extension expects output to exceed the current target if conditions remain stable.

Growers report ongoing crop management practices to support yield. Bakul Biswas, a grower in Pirojpur village, said his orchard includes more than 100 trees currently in the fruiting stage.

Export activity is also developing. Trader Shahinur Rahman said Meherpur mangoes are supplied to European markets, and plans are in place to export 250 tons this season. Fruit will be handled using carbon packaging bags for shipment.

According to Sanjib Mridha, Deputy Director of the district agricultural office, production is expected to meet or exceed targets in the absence of adverse weather. He added that Meherpur mangoes continue to supply domestic markets and are also positioned in European markets based on product quality.

Source: BSS News