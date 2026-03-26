Odisha produces 11% of Indian national mushroom output

Odisha contributes nearly 11 per cent to India's total mushroom production, according to Deputy Chief Minister and Agriculture Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, speaking at the Mushroom Conclave 2026 in Bhubaneswar.

The state government is supporting mushroom cultivation through subsidies under MKUY, market linkage development, and logistics support. The conclave was organised by the Agricultural Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha Limited (APICOL), under the Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Empowerment, to promote mushroom production as a livelihood activity.

"Mushrooms are called a super food as they are rich in nutrients, fat-free, and low in cholesterol. Its cultivation is organic and sustainable for the environment," Singh Deo said.

The event included technical sessions on production techniques, post-harvest handling, value addition, and market linkages. APICOL also launched a new website and issued 'Go-Ahead' letters to producers for the establishment of production and spawn units.

More than 170 participants attended the conclave, including members of the Mushroom Federation, researchers, and entrepreneurs. Speakers from institutions, including OUAT, provided input on production and value chain development.

According to official data, 1,207 farmers have received approval to establish mushroom enterprises, including spawn production, cultivation, and processing units for paddy straw, oyster, and button mushrooms. A further 207 entrepreneurs have received subsidies to support these operations.

Government representatives and industry participants highlighted the role of mushroom production in farm income generation and rural employment, with ongoing efforts focused on expanding production capacity and improving market access.

Source: OrissaPOST