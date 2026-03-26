Azerbaijan's apple and hazelnut export revenues increase in early 2026

According to the State Customs Committee, Azerbaijan exported 22,600 tonnes of apples valued at $17.6 million during January and February 2026. This represents a volume increase of 1,900 tonnes (9.5%) and a revenue growth of $4 million, or 30%, compared to the same period last year. Apples accounted for 0.5% of the country's total exports.

Hazelnut exports also saw significant growth during the first two months of the year. The country exported 4,569 tonnes of hazelnuts worth $57.66 million. Compared to the corresponding period in 2025, volume rose by 524 tonnes (12.9%), while export value increased by $29.55 million, effectively doubling the previous year's figures. Hazelnuts represented 1.5% of Azerbaijan's total export earnings.

In contrast, pomegranate exports declined during the January-February period. Azerbaijan exported 3,132 tonnes of pomegranates, an 18.6% decrease compared to the previous year. Revenue from these exports fell by 20.3% to $2.69 million.

Source: report.az