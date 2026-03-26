Kyrgyzstan carrot exports reach over 8,400 tonnes with expansion into new regions

Carrot exports from Kyrgyzstan reached a total volume of 8,405 tonnes during the past year. The export geography included six key destinations, with Russia leading the volume at 4,546 tonnes, followed by Uzbekistan with 2,610 tonnes. Other significant shipments were directed to Tajikistan (849 tonnes), Mongolia (353 tonnes), and Kazakhstan (38 tonnes). High supply dynamics have continued into early 2026, with 1,013 tonnes of carrots already exported, including 902 tonnes to Russia and 111 tonnes to Kazakhstan.

Recent trade developments include the first delivery of 20.7 tonnes of Kyrgyz carrots to the Perm Krai region in Russia. Phytosanitary authorities in the region confirmed that the shipment met all safety requirements, noting that no such deliveries were recorded to this specific area in the previous year. All exported produce undergoes mandatory state inspection and is accompanied by a full package of phytosanitary documentation.

The total export value of crop production reached 7.04 billion soms (approximately €75.8 million). This contributed to Kyrgyzstan's overall foreign trade turnover in agriculture, food, and processing industries, which rose by 22% in 2025 to reach $2.1 billion.

Source: economist.kg