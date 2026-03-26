Georgian apple exports to Russia reach historic high in February

Data from the Georgian National Statistics Service shows that the value of apple exports from Georgia to Russia reached a record $2.96 million in February. This figure represents a 1.9-fold increase compared to January and is 1.8 times higher than the levels recorded in February of the previous year.

In terms of volume, shipments reached 3,900 tonnes, marking the highest export level since April 2022, when volume stood at 4,500 tonnes. Russia was the primary buyer of Georgian apples during this period. Other export destinations included Turkey, with purchases valued at $119,700, and Armenia at $29,500.

The February trade data also highlighted trends in other fruit and nut categories. Mandarin exports to Russia totaled $578,600. This value is three times lower than the previous month but eight times higher than the figures from February last year.

Nut exports reached a total value of $543,200, reflecting a month-on-month increase of 2.7 times and a year-on-year increase of 1.4 times. Hazelnuts accounted for the majority of these shipments at $413,200, with export values growing twelve-fold monthly and six-fold annually. Shelled walnuts contributed $94,700 to the total, while shelled almonds accounted for $35,400.

Source: bizzone.info