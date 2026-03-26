Vietnam imports US$220 million in grapes from China in 2025

Vietnam imported fruit from China valued at hundreds of millions of dollars in 2025, with grapes accounting for around US$220 million, according to trade data.

Figures from the Ministry of Industry and Trade show China's fruit exports reached US$6.28 billion, or 5.48 million tons, an increase of 8.3 per cent in volume year on year, with Vietnam among the main destination markets.

Vietnam remained the largest importer of Chinese grapes, despite a 17 per cent annual decline. Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines followed. In citrus, imports into Vietnam reached approximately US$210 million, up 5.8 per cent.

Combined imports of grapes, citrus, and apples from China to Vietnam totalled around US$567 million, indicating continued demand.

Vietnam's fruit and vegetable exports also increased, reaching nearly US$996 million in the first two months of the year, up 44.9 per cent year on year.

China remained the largest export destination, accounting for more than 54 per cent of the total value and recording a 76.2 per cent increase. Other markets, including the United States, South Korea, Japan, and Malaysia, maintained stable shares.

Export outlook remains supported by durian pricing and ongoing shipments of dragon fruit and bananas.

At the same time, higher logistics costs and geopolitical developments are affecting trade conditions, particularly in Middle East markets such as the United Arab Emirates, and may impact long-distance shipments to the United States and the European Union.

Source: dtinews