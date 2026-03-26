Pakistan approves fruit and vegetable exports to Gulf markets

Pakistan has approved the export of selected food products, including fruits and vegetables, to Gulf countries via air and sea routes, with no additional charges, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

The decision follows concerns over supply disruptions in Gulf markets. A review meeting addressed food supply flows to the region and operations at Pakistan's ports. An exporters' database is being prepared, alongside business-to-business meetings and webinars to support trade.

"Special committee established to promote exports to Gulf countries has approved 40 food items for export, including fruits, vegetables, etc," the PM House said.

"No additional charges will be applied for the export of vegetables and fruits," it added. "Air and sea open routes will be used for the export of food items."

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif instructed authorities to proceed with exports while maintaining domestic supply levels and monitoring market conditions.

Logistics measures are also being introduced. Transport rates are being reduced by 60 per cent, and plans are in place to increase flight operations at Karachi, Gwadar, and other international airports. Off-dock terminals have been authorized to handle transshipment to increase capacity, while customs procedures have been adjusted.

Export facilitation desks have been activated at ports to support shipments. These steps are aimed at enabling fruit and vegetable exports to move through available air and sea corridors.

Source: Arab News