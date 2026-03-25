Russia continues to import potatoes and vegetables

As of March 20, 2026, more than 54,300 tonnes of food potatoes from Egypt have been imported through the port of Novorossiysk. Imports increased significantly, with over 33,400 tonnes delivered between March 1 and 17 alone.

During inspections, a quarantine pest, the potato tuber moth, was detected in two consignments totaling 55 tonnes. The affected shipments were treated in line with phytosanitary requirements.

Meanwhile, a 20.7-tonne shipment of fresh carrots from Kyrgyzstan was inspected in the Perm region. No quarantine organisms were detected, and the consignment was cleared for distribution.

In the Orenburg region, authorities prevented the import of 235.3 tonnes of fruit and vegetable products from Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan between March 1 and 23. A total of 23 cases involving quarantine pests were recorded, including western flower thrips, Comstock mealybug, South American tomato leafminer, and Tomato brown rugose fruit virus. The affected products included tomatoes, pomegranates, and various types of cabbage. All contaminated consignments were either treated or returned in accordance with phytosanitary regulations.

Source: fsvps.gov.ru