Azerbaijan potato exports reach 529 tons in early 2026

In January and February 2026, Azerbaijan exported 529 tons of potatoes with a total value of US$189,000.

According to data from the State Customs Committee, this represents an increase of 351 tons compared to the same period last year, while export value rose by US$136,000. This corresponds to a threefold increase in volume and a 3.5-fold increase in value year on year.

Despite the growth, potato export revenues accounted for only a small share of Azerbaijan's total export earnings.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan's total foreign trade turnover reached US$6.264 billion. Exports accounted for US$3.665 billion, while imports totalled US$2.599 billion.

On a year-on-year basis, total exports declined by 23.1 per cent, while imports decreased by 37.2 per cent.

Source: modern.az