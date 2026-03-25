Goa’s malcorado mango prices ease as harvest begins

Prices for Goa's malcorado mango have started to decline as the first harvest enters the local market, although the product continues to trade at high levels.

In Panaji, larger fruit was quoted at Rs 4,000 per dozen, equivalent to about US$48, down from Rs 5,000 per dozen (US$60) the previous day. Medium-sized mangoes were priced at Rs 3,000 per dozen (US$36), while smaller fruit was around Rs 2,000 per dozen (US$24). Some transactions were reported at Rs 1,800 per dozen (US$22).

According to agriculture officers, crop development has progressed well so far. "Flowering has been good, and initial harvests are encouraging," said an officer from the Agriculture department. "If weather conditions remain stable, yields should be satisfactory."

Growers remain cautious due to weather risks. "One heavy spell at the wrong time can undo months of effort. We are hopeful, but the skies worry us," said a grower from Old Goa.

Production issues have also been reported at the orchard level. Nestor Rangel, who operates a mixed mango and cashew orchard in Sattari, indicated that fruit drop is affecting yields. "The problem is compounded by monkeys," Rangel said.

The Malcorado mango remains a high-value product in the local market, supported by demand and limited availability. As additional volumes are expected to reach the market in the coming weeks, traders anticipate further price adjustments, although levels are expected to remain elevated for higher-quality fruit.

"Premium varieties will always be expensive," said another agriculture officer, noting that price levels adjust with supply, while quality fruit maintains its position in the market.

For growers, the coming weeks will depend on weather stability, with attention focused on pre-monsoon conditions and their impact on fruit development and harvest volumes.

Source: The Goan