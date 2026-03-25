Jordan at 61% self-sufficiency, vegetable prices to fall

Jordan's Ministry of Agriculture does not see a need to impose price caps on vegetables, according to Minister of Agriculture Saeb Khraisat. He stated that the country is self-sufficient in vegetables and does not rely on imports, while only some types of fruit are imported.

Khraisat said the ministry monitors price violations in coordination with the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply.

He added that the self-sufficiency rate for crops has reached 61 per cent, indicating that the agricultural sector is able to meet domestic demand.

Khraisat expects vegetable prices to decline in April as local supply increases.

According to the minister, current rainfall conditions are expected to support the agricultural season and contribute to crop development.

Source: Jordan News Agency