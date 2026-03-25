Vietnamese fruit prices fall due to oversupply and export hurdles

Fruit markets in Ho Chi Minh City are facing pressure as high supply coincides with weak demand and export limitations.

Across streets such as Phan Van Tri in An Nhon Ward, No Trang Long in Binh Loi Trung Ward, and Pham Van Chieu in An Hoi Tay Ward, large volumes of fruit, including mangoes, watermelons, and oranges, are being sold on sidewalks at reduced prices.

On Phan Van Tri Street, mangoes are priced at VND8,000 to VND10,000 per kg, equivalent to about US$0.32 to US$0.40/kg, while watermelons are sold at VND5,000 to VND6,000 per kg, or around US$0.20 to US$0.24/kg. These levels are about half of pre-Lunar New Year prices. On No Trang Long Street, mandarin oranges are priced at VND5,000 to VND7,000 per kg, or approximately US$0.20 to US$0.28/kg, with wholesale prices at VND50,000 per 10 kg bag, around US$2.00.

Online channels are also reflecting market pressure. Sellers are promoting "rescue" sales for mandarin oranges from the Mekong Delta, offering 17 to 20 kg baskets at VND120,000 to VND130,000, or about US$4.80 to US$5.20. This represents around 30 per cent of peak-season price levels.

At An Nhon market, vendor Nguyen Thi Hoa reported that supply has increased while prices have declined. "Oranges and watermelons are plentiful and quite cheap; some types are below VND10,000 per kg, but demand remains low."

Wholesale market data from Thu Duc and Hoc Mon show grade 1 oranges currently priced at VND18,000 to VND22,000 per kg, or about US$0.72 to US$0.88/kg, compared to nearly VND50,000 per kg previously. Dragon fruit prices have also declined from VND20,000 per kg to VND12,000 per kg, or around US$0.80 to US$0.48/kg.

Dang Phuc Nguyen, General Secretary of the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association, said the decline is linked to external factors. Ongoing conflict in the Middle East has disrupted export channels, while higher fuel costs have increased logistics expenses. At the same time, international buyers are cautious, affecting distribution flows.

Export conditions have also been impacted by stricter requirements in China, the main market for several Vietnamese fruits. Increased quarantine and quality standards have reduced export opportunities, contributing to the current supply pressure in the domestic market.

Source: Saigon News