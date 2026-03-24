India introduces logistics relief for delayed export cargo

India's logistics sector has introduced a set of measures to manage cost and operational pressure on exporters and importers following disruptions to maritime trade routes.

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority has announced a temporary waiver of ground rent and storage charges for cargo affected by delays. Concessions on reefer container plug-in fees have also been introduced, targeting perishable shipments such as fresh fruit and vegetables, seafood, and processed food.

Port authorities reported congestion at Nhava Sheva as export containers accumulate due to vessel rerouting and suspended services. The waiver is intended to limit additional costs for cargo that cannot be moved.

Container Corporation of India has introduced measures across its Inland Container Depot network. Factory-stuffed export containers will receive an additional 30 days of free storage beyond the standard period. Cargo stored in customs-notified warehouses will receive a 15-day waiver on wharfage charges. These measures apply to cargo arriving between March 1 and March 31, 2026.

For temperature-controlled cargo, CONCOR is offering a 30 per cent reduction in plug-in charges for reefer containers during the relief period.

The container rail sector has also reported reduced volumes, with operators indicating lower demand for cargo linked to West Asia routes. The sector has requested additional support measures, including reductions in haulage tariffs and extended payment timelines.

These logistics measures are part of a broader government response, including a ₹497 crore (US$59.6 million) support scheme for exporters, the reinstatement of RoDTEP benefits, and efforts to maintain shipping access through key maritime routes.

The combined measures are aimed at supporting cargo movement and managing cost increases across export supply chains.

Source: Maritime Gateway