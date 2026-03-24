Russia sharply increases citrus imports from South Korea in early 2026

Imports of citrus fruit from South Korea to Russia reached record levels in February 2026, according to data from the Korean statistical service. Orange shipments totaled nearly 54.8 tonnes, valued at around $102,000, marking the highest monthly level on record.

Volumes increased by 5% compared to January and by 5.3 times year-on-year. Growth has been observed for the second consecutive month since January, following the start of continuous supply flows at the beginning of 2025. In total, Russia imported 111.5 tonnes of oranges from South Korea, with a value of $337,000, almost double the figure recorded a year earlier.

Mandarin imports also showed strong growth. In February, shipments reached 5.5 tonnes with a value of $17,000, up 3.6 times compared to January and 64.3 times higher year-on-year. The peak export volume for mandarins was recorded in November at 643.5 tonnes, while demand remained stable in February. Lemons are also supplied to Russia from South Korea, though in smaller volumes.

The increase in citrus shipments is linked to expanded trade agreements, the closure of traditional supply markets due to embargo measures, and steady winter demand for citrus fruit. South Korean suppliers have adjusted to market conditions by offering competitive pricing and consistent deliveries.

Source: izhlife.ru