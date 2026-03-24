Tomato virus cases rise as Russia blocks shipments and returns unlabeled produce

On 19–20 March 2026, inspectors in the Kurgan region blocked the transit of a 17-tonne consignment of tomatoes from Kyrgyzstan bound for the Tyumen region due to missing labeling on most boxes. The shipment was returned to the exporting country.

On 18 March, laboratory analysis in the Orenburg region confirmed the presence of South American tomato leafminer (Tuta absoluta) in two consignments of tomatoes from Turkmenistan totaling 18 tonnes. Since the start of the year, detections of this pest have exceeded last year's levels, with all cases linked to imports from Turkmenistan.

On 17–18 March, authorities in the Omsk region prevented the entry of more than 70 tonnes of tomatoes from Turkmenistan after detecting Tomato brown rugose fruit virus (ToBRFV). All eight consignments were destroyed. Since the beginning of 2026, 16 cases of quarantine pests and diseases have been identified in imported plant products in the region.

In the Astrakhan region, ToBRFV was also detected in a 19-tonne consignment of tomatoes from Turkmenistan on 12 March, marking the first case this year in the region.

Meanwhile, imports continue to grow. In the Perm region, 540 tonnes of fresh cucumbers were imported from Kazakhstan between 1 January and 16 March, six times higher than in the same period last year. All inspected consignments met phytosanitary requirements.

Source: fsvps.gov.ru