Georgia remains reliant on fruit and vegetable imports

Georgia continues to rely on imports for agricultural products, with domestic production not meeting demand, according to Vakhtang Bezhitashvili, head of the Fruit and Vegetable Exporters Association.

Speaking on the TV program Analytis, he said the country lags behind neighboring Armenia and Azerbaijan in fruit and vegetable production. "We are the most import-dependent country in the region. We lag behind both Armenia and Azerbaijan in fruit and vegetable production. Imports occur when production is insufficient. How is it normal that Georgia imports apples from Azerbaijan or carrots and cabbage from Iran? This is not a healthy situation."

Bezhitashvili referred to agricultural data indicating lower yields per hectare compared to neighboring countries and below EU averages. He also highlighted a discrepancy of around 5 billion GEL (US$1.85 billion) in statistical calculations of production, imports, and exports, which he said affects the accuracy of sector data.

He pointed to structural constraints affecting agricultural investment, including administrative barriers to accessing land. He said he applied three times to lease a 200-hectare plot but was unsuccessful due to conflicting classifications. "The document says the land is arable, but the response says it is pasture. Then begins a bureaucratic chain - ministry, governor's office, municipality, and everything gets blocked. As a result, the land remains idle."

According to Bezhitashvili, these conditions limit sector development. He noted that agriculture already involves production risks, and administrative processes can reduce investment interest.

He also referred to engagement between authorities and industry stakeholders, stating that sector representatives were not included in the presentation of recent agricultural research. "We could have provided real data and practical analysis, but this was not taken into account."

Bezhitashvili said that addressing structural challenges and improving competitiveness in domestic production would support reduced reliance on imports and strengthen the local agricultural sector.

Source: Business Media