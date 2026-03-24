China Ouying village shifts to navel orange production

Ouying Village in Fengjie County, Chongqing, has transitioned from an industrial base to naval orange production, with annual output exceeding 100 million yuan (US$14 million).

Fengjie County, located in the Three Gorges reservoir area, has natural conditions and a microclimate that support navel orange cultivation. The crop has become a main component of the local economy, contributing to both production and environmental recovery.

In the 1990s, the village relied on stone quarries and cement plants, which led to environmental damage. In 2013, all eight industrial plants were closed, and a shift toward agricultural production and ecological restoration was initiated.

During the 14th Five-Year Plan period, more than 700 million yuan (US$98 million) in funding supported the transition. Chongqing Three Gorges Bank Co., Ltd. provided a 480 million yuan (US$67 million) loan for river dredging and environmental restoration, contributing to water quality reaching Grade II national standards.

Citrus planting area expanded from 283 hectares to approximately 567 hectares. Financial institutions introduced targeted loan products to support orchard development, addressing capital requirements and crop development cycles. Technology adoption includes mountain rail systems, drone-based pest control, and a digital platform for orchard management.

Around 30 per cent of production is sold through e-commerce channels at a 43 per cent price premium, with exports reaching Singapore and Thailand.

The village has also implemented a circular production model combining citrus cultivation with rabbit farming. Annual rabbit production reaches 380,000, with waste used as organic fertiliser, reducing chemical fertiliser use by 30 per cent.

Further value addition includes processing into products such as orange wine and tea, alongside agritourism activities. Visitor numbers reached 21,000 in 2025. Investment in cold chain logistics and processing infrastructure has supported the development of the local supply chain.

Source: iChong qing