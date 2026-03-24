Indian Kashmir apple shipments rise as domestic demand increases

Apple growers and traders in Kashmir are increasing shipments to domestic markets as demand rises and imports decline.

Growers who had planned to store produce for later sales are now accelerating dispatch. "We were preparing to send apples in May when demand usually rises, but now we are rushing to dispatch stocks across India," said Ali Mohammad Bhat.

Traders report increased inquiries from buyers across Indian states. "We got so many calls from outside dealers insisting that we send apples. Because of the war, there is a heavy shortage in the market," Bhat added.

Imports from Iran, a supplier of apples to India, have been affected. Industry estimates indicate India imports more than 130,000 tons of apples annually from Iran, valued at around US$65 million. With shipments reduced, domestic supply is being redirected to meet demand.

Market prices have increased. A 10 kg box of Delicious apples is selling at around ₹1,200 (US$14.40), while Kullu varieties are reaching up to ₹1,400 (US$16.80). "The rates are very good and satisfactory. They can go up further as the war shows no signs of ending," said Bashir Ahmad Bashir, Chairman of the Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers-cum-Dealers Association.

Available supply remains stable. Kashmir has more than 250,000 tons of apples in cold storage facilities across the region. "We have abundant stocks ready to be shipped. This can meet demand across India," Bashir said.

Cold storage operators report increased activity. "Nearly all cold storage owners are emptying their stocks now to supply different markets," said Mushtaq Ahmad.

Typically, shipments from cold storage begin in May, when imports decline. This period has been associated with higher returns for growers and traders, but current market conditions have accelerated movement earlier in the season.

Source: The Kashmir Monitor