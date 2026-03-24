Iloilo dominates fruit production in Western Visayas

Iloilo has become the main contributor to fruit production in Western Visayas, Philippines, accounting for the majority of output across key crops in 2025, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority Region 6 data.

The province's share in banana, pineapple, mango, and watermelon ranged from 53.6 per cent to 96.3 per cent of total regional production.

Regional banana output reached 218,884 tons, with Iloilo accounting for 69.5 per cent. Other contributions came from Aklan at 12.0 per cent, Antique at 8.8 per cent, Capiz at 5.8 per cent, and Guimaras at 3.9 per cent.

Mango production totaled 58,333 tons across the region. Iloilo accounted for 53.6 per cent, followed by Guimaras at 40.8 per cent. Aklan contributed 3.2 per cent, Antique 2.1 per cent, and Capiz 0.3 per cent.

Iloilo also accounted for most of the region's pineapple and watermelon output. The province produced 96.3 per cent of the 53,536 tons of pineapple and 94.3 per cent of the 15,931 tons of watermelon. The remaining volumes were distributed across Aklan, Antique, Capiz, and Guimaras.

While Iloilo led fruit production, coconut output was highest in Antique. Regional coconut production totaled 424,453 tons, with Antique accounting for 29.3 per cent, followed by Capiz at 29.0 per cent and Iloilo at 20.3 per cent. Aklan and Guimaras contributed 12.8 per cent and 8.6 per cent, respectively.

Source: Panay News