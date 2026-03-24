ICAR-CCRI partners on disease-free citrus plants

The ICAR (Indian Council of Agricultural Research)-Central Citrus Research Institute in Nagpur, Maharashtra, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with M/s Pratima Biotech Ltd., Raipur, Chhattisgarh, for the production of disease-free citrus planting material.

Dr. Dilip Ghosh, Director of ICAR-CCRI, stated that the partnership would support the production of quality planting material for citrus in India.

India cultivates five commercial citrus genotypes, including mandarin, sweet orange, acid lime and lemons, pummelo, and grapefruit. Demand for planting material is estimated at around 20 million plants for new orchards and replanting in existing orchards. Productivity in perennial fruit crops is influenced by the quality of planting material.

ICAR-CCRI has developed a protocol for a containerised nursery production system for citrus. The system is designed to reduce the spread of soil-borne and graft-transmitted pathogens through planting material.

The nursery phase for citrus planting material ranges from 18 to 22 months, which limits the institute's ability to meet total demand independently. To address this, ICAR-CCRI is promoting nursery production through a public-private partnership model.

For more information:

Dr. Mangi Lal Jat

Indian Council of Agricultural Research

Tel: +91 11 23388991

Email: [email protected]

www.icar.org