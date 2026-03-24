South Korea expands tropical fruit production as climate reshapes supply

Rising temperatures are reshaping South Korea's food supply, supporting domestic production of tropical fruits while affecting the availability of some winter fish species as conditions shift toward a subtropical climate.

Retailers are increasing the share of locally grown alternatives to imported products such as bananas, grapefruits, and lemons as cultivation expands. Domestic banana production has increased in recent years as growing regions extend beyond Jeju to areas such as Shinan County in South Jeolla. Subtropical crop cultivation in South Jeolla increased from 988 hectares in 2021 to 2,400 hectares last year, according to the Rural Development Administration.

Lotte Mart sold 0.5 tons of Jeju-grown bananas in 2022 and expects sales to reach 4 tons this year. Demand for locally grown tropical fruit is increasing, supported by harvesting at full ripeness and reduced concerns about pesticide use. Sales of domestic tropical fruits, including bananas, dragon fruit, and passion fruit at Lotte Mart rose 13 per cent in 2024 and 15 per cent in 2025 year on year.

"In the past, locally grown tropical fruits mostly came from Jeju, but rising temperatures have expanded cultivation areas to the southern coast, including Shinan and Wando in South Jeolla," said Yang Hye-won, a fruit merchandise planner at Lotte Mart and Lotte Super. "Consumers who prioritize high quality and freshness are increasingly choosing domestically grown tropical fruits."

Source: Korea JoongAng Daily