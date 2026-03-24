Malaysian vegetable prices set to rise on higher input costs

Vegetable prices in Malaysia are expected to increase in the near term following higher production costs. The adjustment is anticipated within the next one to two weeks, according to the Cameron Highlands Malay Farmers Association.

Chairman Datuk Syed Abd Rahman Syed Abd Rashid indicated that price increases could be temporary before stabilising. "Prices may surge by up to 50 per cent for a short period before potentially stabilising at a 30 per cent increase," he said.

He noted that production costs have risen faster than retail prices, which have not yet fully adjusted. The increase in costs is linked to higher fertiliser and diesel prices, both of which are required for machinery, generators, and logistics.

The cost structure is placing pressure on growers as input prices rise while output prices remain relatively unchanged in the short term. Adjustments at the retail level are therefore expected to follow.

In response to expected price increases, the Malaysia Muslim Consumers Association (PPIM) has advised consumers to adjust their purchasing behaviour. Chief activist Nadzim Johan said consumers can respond through spending decisions and alternative supply approaches.

"Consumers have the power to influence prices. By making informed choices and comparing prices, traders will have no choice but to lower them," he said.

He also encouraged small-scale production through household and community initiatives. Hydroponic production was highlighted as an option for crops such as spinach, water spinach, and mustard greens.

Nadzim suggested that schools could use available land for hydroponic projects. "Besides sharing the harvest with students, schools can sell the produce to generate income. Such programs can also foster interest in science and biology among students," he added.

He further noted that clubs and associations could implement similar small-scale hydroponic systems to supply members.

Recent reports have also pointed to rising prices for basic goods linked to increased fuel costs.

Source: New Straits Times