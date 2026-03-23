South Korea expands CA storage and smart farms to stabilise supply

Lotte Mart is using controlled atmosphere (CA) storage to maintain apple quality beyond the typical season. At its facility in Jeungpyeong, apples stored for six months were reported to retain characteristics similar to freshly harvested fruit. CA storage regulates oxygen levels to slow respiration and delay aging.

The company began selling 600 tons of CA-stored apples from 18 March. This follows a 33.6% year-on-year decline in apple market inflows and a 23.1% increase in wholesale prices as of January, according to the Korea Rural Economic Institute. Lotte Mart increased its CA-stored apple volume by 20% compared to the previous year. It has also started shipping onions stored for one year.

CA storage works by reducing oxygen levels to slow crop respiration. Storage conditions require lower oxygen levels than human tolerance, requiring the use of oxygen masks during handling. Lotte Mart is also testing CA storage for early summer crops, including watermelons, spinach, and garlic scapes.

Retailers are also increasing supply from smart farm production systems. These systems are less affected by external growing conditions and are being applied to a wider range of crops. In addition to products such as butterhead lettuce, dill, and European lettuce, current production includes cucumbers, lettuce, and perilla leaves.

Lotte Mart plans to increase its smart farm product range from 10 items totaling 500 tons in 2024 to 40 items totaling 1,300 tons. Crops include blueberries, figs, chives, lettuce, and perilla leaves. Emart Traders reported a 43.2% year-on-year increase in sales of smart farm vegetables. Kim's Club expanded production of heat-resistant cherry tomatoes from three to seven sites. GS The Fresh plans to increase smart farm volumes by 20% and introduce a dedicated product line.

Supply management measures are also being applied in aquaculture. Emart operates inland halibut facilities that maintain water temperatures between 18°C and 24°C by pumping seawater. High temperatures have affected production, with sea surface temperatures exceeding 30°C during summer periods. In 2024, a 71-day high-temperature alert resulted in losses of juvenile halibut. Emart has increased its number of halibut facilities from 17 to 24 sites.

Source: The Chosun Daily