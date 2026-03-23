Penang durian harvest set to start early after dry weather

Durian growers in Penang, Malaysia, report early flowering and fruit set following an extended period of dry and hot weather. Orchard activity indicates the potential for an early start to the 2026 season, with some harvests expected from mid-April.

Orchard owner Tan Chee Keat said around 20 per cent of his trees have begun fruiting earlier than usual. "This means less competition and better business for me. The rest will come from end-April to mid-August," he said.

Growers noted that dry conditions have supported flowering, although orchard management has required increased attention to irrigation. "We water each tree twice a day, morning and evening, just to keep them stable. If the leaves start to wrinkle, that's a sign they need more water," Tan said.

Dry weather has also reduced fungal pressure during the flowering phase, which may affect fruit quality. Soil conditions in Balik Pulau were also identified as a factor influencing production characteristics. "There are more stones in our soil, so it doesn't hold as much water. That affects the texture and taste," Tan said.

The continuation of dry conditions is expected to support fruit development, while rainfall during flowering could affect yields. "A downpour can cause the flowers to drop. If the weather holds, we expect a long season, with prices becoming more competitive from mid-May into June," Tan said.

Orchard owner Tang Boon Ley said the extended heat period has supported flowering but increased irrigation requirements. "Usually, two weeks of heat is enough. This time, it has been nearly two months, so we have to stay on top of watering every day," he said.

Durian orchards in Penang often include multiple varieties grown together, including Red Prawn, Capri, Green Skin, 604, and Kunyit. "The trees are full of flowers now, and some have already started fruiting. We just need the dry weather to stay stable now, and durian lovers will have a good time in two or three months," Tang said.

Source: The Straits Times