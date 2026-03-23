Belagavi mango crop hit by hailstorms, prices may rise 20–40%

Mango production in Belagavi district has been affected by recent hailstorms and rainfall, with damage reported across approximately 3,200 hectares. Growers indicate that fruit quality has been impacted, raising concerns about market returns.

According to the horticulture department, mango cultivation in the district covers more than 3,200 hectares, including 1,500 hectares in Khanapur, 975 hectares in Kittur, 414 hectares in Belagavi, 85 hectares in Bailhongal, 80 hectares in Savadatti, 65 hectares in Hukkeri, and 60 hectares in Athani.

Unseasonal hailstorms led to flower drop, while rainfall damaged developing fruit and affected growth. Increased humidity following the rainfall has raised concerns about pest and disease pressure in orchards.

Damage to tender fruit has been reported in Kittur, Khanapur, Belagavi, Bailhongal, Hukkeri, and Itagi. The saffron and alphonso varieties have been affected in the district. Growers indicated that continued rainfall could further affect fruit quality and increase the risk of disease.

Reduced supply is expected if crop losses continue. Market participants indicated that wholesale and retail prices could increase by 20% to 40% during the mango season. Supply from other producing regions, including Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, may influence price levels.

Mahantesh Murgod, deputy director of the horticulture department, said that multiple horticultural crops, including mangoes and grapes, have been affected by the weather conditions. A survey is being conducted to assess losses, and measures are being taken to support growers.

Source: The Times of India