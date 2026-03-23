Azerbaijan increases fruit and vegetable export value in early 2026

Azerbaijan exported 105,290.84 tonnes of fresh fruits and vegetables in January–February 2026, an increase of 4.9% compared to the same period in 2025. The total export value rose by 32.5% to $144.39 million. The share of fruits and vegetables in total exports reached 3.94%, compared to 2.29% a year earlier.
At the same time, imports of fruits and vegetables declined in volume by 4.8% to 83,846.11 tonnes. However, the import value increased by 13.2% to $74.66 million. The share of these products in total imports amounted to 2.87%, up from 1.59% in January–February 2025.
Source: caliber.az