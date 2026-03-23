Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Subscribe I am already a subscriber

You are using software which is blocking our advertisements (adblocker).

As we provide the news for free, we are relying on revenues from our banners. So please disable your adblocker and reload the page to continue using this site.
Thanks!

Click here for a guide on disabling your adblocker.

Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Subscribe I am already a subscriber
App icon
FreshPublishers
Open in the app
OPEN

Azerbaijan increases fruit and vegetable export value in early 2026

Azerbaijan exported 105,290.84 tonnes of fresh fruits and vegetables in January–February 2026, an increase of 4.9% compared to the same period in 2025. The total export value rose by 32.5% to $144.39 million. The share of fruits and vegetables in total exports reached 3.94%, compared to 2.29% a year earlier.

At the same time, imports of fruits and vegetables declined in volume by 4.8% to 83,846.11 tonnes. However, the import value increased by 13.2% to $74.66 million. The share of these products in total imports amounted to 2.87%, up from 1.59% in January–February 2025.

Source: caliber.az

Related Articles → See More