Indian fruit sector under pressure from heat and erratic weather

Extreme weather conditions across India are affecting fruit production and increasing risks for the 2026 season. Rising temperatures, storm activity, and erratic rainfall are being reported across multiple regions, with implications for yield, quality, and crop timing.

In northern horticultural regions such as Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, a winter snow deficit has led to higher temperatures. These areas produce apples, cherries, pears, peaches, and plums. Reduced snowfall has limited the required chilling period for fruit trees, affecting development. Apple growers in Kashmir are reporting early budding, while similar conditions are being observed in Himachal Pradesh. Apple varieties in these regions typically require between 500 and 1,000 chilling hours, while stone fruits such as peaches and plums require 500 to 800 hours.

Higher temperatures are also increasing pest and disease pressure and affecting fruit quality. In addition, storm events with wind, rain, and hail are being reported, which can result in fruit losses of up to 30%.

In the plains, mango production is under pressure during the flowering stage. Rain, hail, and storms are affecting fruit set and increasing vulnerability to pests and diseases. Uttar Pradesh, which produces around 24 million tons of mangoes, has experienced similar conditions in recent seasons. In 2023, adverse weather resulted in a loss of nearly 20% of mango production. In 2025, mango-producing regions from Uttar Pradesh to Maharashtra reported damage linked to erratic rainfall, affecting exports and farm income.

If current weather patterns continue across key regions such as Uttar Pradesh, Malda, and Karnataka, production losses of up to 20% are possible. In the Konkan region, mango and cashew growers are already reporting losses of up to 90%.

Weather-related risks are also affecting post-harvest conditions. Rainfall and hail linked to Western disturbances are impacting fruit production areas across northern and central India. This includes damage to crops in the field and recently harvested produce.

Changing weather patterns are also increasing pest and disease risks, which may raise input costs. These costs may be reflected in market prices for fruit.

Climate conditions are also influencing atmospheric patterns, with potential implications for the monsoon. A possible Super El Niño event could further affect rainfall distribution, increasing the likelihood of droughts, floods, and heatwaves.

For growers, this increases uncertainty around production planning. Higher temperatures are expected to increase water demand, while erratic rainfall may affect crop performance. Growers may need to adjust crop management practices, including irrigation and pest control, to maintain output under changing conditions.

Source: The Wire