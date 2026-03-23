India resumes fruit exports to Gulf, but logistics disruptions persist

India has resumed agricultural exports to the Gulf region following a halt linked to the West Asia conflict, although shipments are moving at a slower pace, according to exporters. Higher freight rates and logistical constraints continue to affect trade flows.

Exporters report that onward movement of perishable products such as fruits and vegetables through Dubai to Saudi Arabia and Qatar remains disrupted due to the security situation. Dubai serves as a key trans-shipment hub for India's horticulture exports to the Gulf.

Ajit Shah, an onion exporter, said that limited consignments of onions and vegetables have been shipped to Khorfakkan, Fujairah, Dubai, and Muscat. "The cargo movement is slow, and freight rates have increased sharply," he said. Dubai Customs has introduced temporary measures allowing cargo destined for Jebel Ali to be routed through Khorfakkan and Fujairah, with onward transport by road.

Exporters indicate that shipments of onions, bananas, grapes, and other perishable products have been affected over recent weeks due to the conflict. Some volumes are being redirected through alternative ports, but this has added complexity to logistics.

Air freight is being used for some consignments of fruits and vegetables, although exporters state that this option is not economically viable due to higher costs.

The Middle East remains a key market for India's agricultural exports. In 2025, West Asia accounted for 21.8% of total food exports, valued at over US$50 billion. The region plays a major role in trade flows for products including bananas and grapes.

According to the Global Trade Research Initiative, continued instability in the region, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, may disrupt shipments and increase insurance costs. This could affect exporters and supply chains across multiple states.

Exporters indicate that while shipments have resumed, ongoing disruptions in freight rates, routing, and trans-shipment operations continue to impact the movement of perishable products to Gulf markets.

Source: Financial Express