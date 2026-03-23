Uzbekistan fruit and vegetable exports rise 21.6% in 2026

Uzbekistan exported 106,800 tons of fruits and vegetables in January 2026, with a total value of US$99.4 million, according to data from the Statistics Committee. This represents an increase of 21.6% compared to the same period in 2025.

Fruits and vegetables accounted for 5.9% of the country's total exports during the reporting period. Fruits and berries generated US$37.1 million in export revenue, while vegetables accounted for US$14.8 million.

Among individual products, dried grapes recorded the highest export value at US$13.1 million. Other products included cabbage at US$6.6 million, dried apricots at US$6.5 million, fresh grapes at US$5.7 million, and dried plums, also at US$5.7 million.

Pomegranate exports reached approximately US$4.6 million in January 2026, compared to no recorded exports during the same period a year earlier. Revenue from dried apricots increased nearly fourfold, while exports of cabbage more than doubled year-on-year.

Overall, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover reached US$5.8 billion in January 2026, reflecting a 29.2% increase compared to the same period in 2025. Exports totaled US$1.7 billion, up 26.7%, while imports reached US$4.13 billion, an increase of 30.3%.

Source: Daryo