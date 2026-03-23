Australian table grape harvest halted by flooding in Mildura

Harvesting of Australia's table grape crop has stopped in parts of Mildura following heavy rainfall and flooding during the peak harvest period. Around 100 mm of rain fell within 24 hours, while some growers reported up to 165 mm over three days.

Flooding in Victoria's northwest has limited access to vineyards and delayed harvest operations. Growers are working to remove standing water and protect fruit from disease pressure linked to humid conditions. "But now we've got to fight against the pressures from the humidity and obviously, the ability to get back into the actual farm because there's no harvesting happening anywhere," said grower Anthony Cirillo.

Rainfall of 65.8 mm exceeded a March daily record that had stood since 1894. The situation has increased the need for fungicide applications, although access to fields remains restricted.

Industry representatives indicate that losses are expected, although the full extent is not yet clear. "There will be fairly significant crop losses, and for the grapes that might still be on the vine, the hot, humid, wet weather tends to bring a whole heap of disease pressure," said Australian Grape and Wine CEO Lee McLean.

Most white grape volumes have already been harvested, while only around 10 per cent of the red crop has been picked. Prolonged wet conditions may affect fruit quality, with risks of splitting and rot.

In contrast, citrus production in the region has benefited from the rainfall. "It's great for the trees, they love it, but not so good for the vines," said Rohan Ashley of Mildura Fruit Company. He added that wet and humid conditions may result in losses for dried vine fruit and table grape growers.

Australia produced approximately 200,000 tons of table grapes in the 2021/22 season across about 10,117 hectares, with around 70 per cent destined for export markets.

Flooding has also been reported across other inland regions, while further rainfall is forecast in parts of Queensland. Growers in affected areas are monitoring conditions as they assess crop impacts and recovery timelines.

Source: Australian Associated Press / The Canberra Times